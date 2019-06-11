London police seek help identifying suspect in shopping centre sex assault

London police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

READ MORE: St. Thomas police officer pleads guilty to sexual interference in case involving youth

According to police, a man approached a female and touched her inappropriately at roughly 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, while inside a shopping centre at Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police obtained video surveillance and have released images of the suspect. He’s described as a white man in his 20s with a heavy, muscular build between 5′ 8″ and 6′ with a bald head. At the time, he was wearing grey shorts, a navy blue t-shirt, and red running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).