London’s King Street down to single lane this week

The City of London is giving motorists a heads up about another closure impacting traffic in the downtown area.

Officials say the north lane of King Street will be closed between Clarence and Richmond streets from Tuesday until Friday this week.

The closure will be in effect daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., allowing for London Hydro crews to complete hydro work necessary to maintain progress on nearby core construction projects.

The protected bike lane, which is scheduled to open on Thursday, will not be affected by the closure. However, both motorists and transit users should expect significant delays if travelling east on King or Richmond streets.

Officials say the bus stops east of Richmond Street (stops 2735 and 1086) will be closed during this time, and transit officials are recommending people use the bus stop at Richmond and Clarence streets (stop 1080).

London Hydro work on King Street will continue during the week of June 17 at the intersection of Richmond and Clarence streets.

Officials will release more information prior to the start of the construction.