June 11, 2019 11:05 am

‘Quiet hiring climate’ expected in London through summer of 2019: survey

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Only 10 per cent of London employers will be seeking new talent in the third quarter of 2019, according to a recent survey.

The latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey says London employers should expect a quiet hiring climate for the third quarter of 2019.

“Survey data reveals that 10 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter,” said Heather Irvine of Manpower’s London office.

“The remaining 90 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.”

The ManpowerGroup survey suggests that with seasonal variations removed, London’s third-quarter net employment outlook of five per cent is a seven per cent decrease when compared to the previous quarterly outlook.

Irvine says it is a 13 per cent decrease from the outlook reported during the same time last year, which she says indicates a stagnant hiring pace for the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, ManpowerGroup’s Canada-wide Employment Outlook Survey anticipates steady gains for the third quarter.

