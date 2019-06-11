CFL, Tiger-Cats change start time for season opener to accommodate NBA Finals

With the country rallying behind the Toronto Raptors’ quest for the franchise’s first-ever NBA title, the Canadian Football League and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made an adjustment to their 2019 regular-season opener in an effort to accommodate fans.

The start time for the June 13 game at Tim Hortons Field between the host Ticats and Saskatchewan Roughriders has been moved up 30 minutes to 7 p.m. EDT.

Following the game, fans in attendance will be able to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on the stadium’s 3,400-square-foot video board.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT.

“It’s a very exciting time to be a sports fan in Canada with the start of the CFL season and the Toronto Raptors making their mark on Canadian sports history with this amazing run,” said Matt Afinec, president and chief operating officer of the Tiger-Cats.

“With our home opener aligning with Game 6 of the NBA Finals, there’s no better way to celebrate than to open the gates at Tim Hortons Field after the Ticats game and create our version of ‘Jurassic Park’ at Tim Hortons Field.”

The Raptors lead the Warriors 3-2 in the series, with Thursday’s game shifting to Oakland, Calif.

Game 7, if necessary, would take place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.