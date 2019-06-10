SIU clears Brantford police of wrongdoing after man injured in holding cell

The province’s police watchdog has cleared Brantford police of any wrongdoing in connection to the recent injuries a man sustained while in custody last month.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that at around 8 p.m. on May 14, officers arrested the man before bringing him back to Brantford police headquarters.

Upon arrival, the man was booked before being placed in a cell.

A short time later, SIU says that the man proceeded to punch a steel cell-door frame with his right fist. The man was taken to hospital where an examination showed he had a fractured metacarpal in his right hand.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, it is evident that the man broke his right hand when, while housed in a cell of the BPS headquarters building, he punched the cell metal door frame,” SIU Interim Director Joseph Martino said in a statement.

He said that the SIU has ended its investigation into the matter and that there will be no officers will face charges.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.