‘We’re starting to run out of energy’: Winnipeg police concerned with homicide rate

Just six months into 2019, Winnipeg has already matched its number of homicides for 2018.

Twenty-two homicides have taken place across Winnipeg in those six months, and concerns are rising among members of the police service.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I don’t have an answer as to what we would do different,” said Winnipeg Police Service Cst. Rob Carver.

The homicides are not confined to one area; they have taken place in various parts of the city. Some are related to drugs or gangs, and some are random attacks.

“We all come to work to solve crimes and we all do this job to try and make this city a better place,” Carver said. “We’re starting to run out of energy.”

Police have made arrests in 15 of the 22 cases so far, and credit public tips for many of those arrests.

Investigators ask anyone with information on any of the seven open homicide cases to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).