Man catches intense bear fight at N.W.T. garbage dump on video

A Tulita, Northwest Territories resident caught an intense bear fight right in front of him on camera at a local garbage dump on Tuesday.

Brian McPherson, 25, was dropping garbage off at the dump with his friends when they noticed the two large black bears in front of their vehicle.

“I had to get my phone out right away because they were grunting at each other,” McPherson said. “I guess [I got my phone] at the most perfect time, as I got the bears scrapping it out with each other.”

The bears fought for about 20 seconds on their hind legs until one bear parted ways.

“Backed him off,” one passenger in the car can be heard saying after the fight, impressed with the bear that seemed victorious.

McPherson said he and his friends were “kind of tripped out” by the fight.

“In the video you can actually hear one of the passengers say ‘back up’ because they were fighting in front of the vehicle,” he said. “That’s two really big heavyweights going at each other; that’s actually pretty trippy.”

McPherson thinks the bears were fighting over food because he says food sources are low in the area due to high temperatures.

“I don’t know if berries are out even for the bears,” he said. “I think right now they’re forced to go to the dump to eat whatever scraps they’re able to get.”

The video has since gained a lot of media attention. McPherson said he’s done four interviews so far.

“I didn’t think my Facebook was going to light up like this,” he said.