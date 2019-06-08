World
June 8, 2019 12:11 pm

Border patrol agent rescues migrant mother, son from bee attack in Texas

By Staff The Associated Press

A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas is credited with saving a migrant woman and her young son who were attacked and covered by thousands of bees.

The agency said in a statement Friday that the agent was patrolling the Rio Grande in Brownsville, in southernmost Texas, when bees entered his patrol vehicle.

The agent was looking for the origin of the bees Tuesday when he found what he thought was just a bundle of clothing covered in the insects. He then realized it was a woman curled into a ball.

He ordered her to run into his vehicle and discovered she was covering her 8-year-old boy.

The child began to vomit and the agent rushed the pair to a hospital, where they’re expected to recover.

Authorities say they were travelling from Guatemala.

