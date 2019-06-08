Father’s Day 2019: Gift ideas for every type of dad

Father’s Day 2019 is June 16 and if you’re stuck on what to get the dad in your life this year, Global News has you covered.

Whether they like sports, music or technology — or just want to relax — we have many options in many price ranges for all types of dads.

So put down the socks and underwear and check out our Father’s Day gift ideas below.

For the geek dad

The geek dad is someone who enjoys playing video games, building LEGO sets with the kids and is into the latest technology. They would be more than happy to receive a gift card from Best Buy or EB Games, but would also appreciate something fresh to get their hands on.

If you want to blow his mind, a virtual reality (VR) headset is a good start. And while you could drop a few hundred on a VR headset from Oculus, Samsung or Sony, Miniso has a good option for around $10. Dad will need a smartphone to slide into the headset but then he can immerse himself in the rush of rollercoasters and nature scenes.

LEGO sets always make good gifts, and this year LEGO has released an entire line of classic 20th anniversary Star Wars sets. These range in price from $24.99 for the Imperial Dropship to $159.99 for the Slave 1. Whatever set you choose, it will keep dad — and you — busy for a few hours.

If dad is prone to losing things, a Tile Mate is an inexpensive gadget he will enjoy. Attach the Bluetooth tracker to things he loses most (i.e. keys) and then sync it to an app on his phone. When he misplaces the item all he has to do is run the app on his phone and sound an alarm to help him find it. The standard Tile Mate is available for $29.99 or in a 4-pack for $69.99. The Tile Mate Pro, which extends the reach of lost items from 150 feet to 300 feet, retails for $59.99 in a 2-pack.

WATCH: Mark Saltzman talks about some of the hottest tech gifts you can get your dad for Father’s Day.

Whether dad is a hardcore gamer or just sits in front of a computer most of the day, Staples Canada offers a selection of great gaming chairs that are as elegant as they are comfortable. Their mid-range Anda Seat Spirit King Series Ergonomic High Back E-Sports Chair ($399) offers a velour neck pillow, lumbar support cushion and 3D adjustable armrests. It’s also stain and scratch-resistant and helps users sit straight and maintain good posture. It’s available in white, grey, black or red.

Maybe your geek dad likes technology but relies on you to be his tech support. If that’s the case, a Chromebook might help you both. Chromebooks run Chrome OS and while there is a bit of a learning curve at first, they don’t come with the problems that most Windows-based laptops have (viruses and bogged down hard drives). Chromebooks range in prices and features with the ASUS C523 falling into the best of the lower-end range models. The 15.6 touchscreen model runs $399 and includes 64GB of eMMC storage, a webcam, multi-format card reader, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports, a combo audio jack and a 10-hour battery.

For the sporty dad

Dads who enjoy watching or playing sports will always appreciate clothing and apparel with their favourite team logo on it (Raptors merch is a hot item this year). A gift card to SportChek, National Sports or to his favourite gym is also a good choice.

If dad is interested in tracking his exercise, the Fitbit Versa ($249) is an excellent motivator to keep dad moving (it’s also a slick smartwatch). The cheaper Fitbit Inspire HR ($129) is also a worthwhile option that will keep him on track and monitor his heart rate, too.

The retro Adidas Nite Jogger shoes ($170) are stylish and comfortable and will give the dad that runs a boost. Under Armour’s line of athletic wear, with items available in many different price ranges and for many different types of workouts and sports, is also a nice choice.

WATCH: Golf with dad on Father’s Day and give back

For the dad who prefers to watch sports, a subscription to DAZN — the Netflix for live sports — will give him access to Bellator MMA and boxing matches, European and English Premier League soccer, college basketball, some MLB and NFL games, and a lot of other sports. A subscription runs $20 a month or $150 a year.

If dad is a cord-cutter, Sportsnet NOW is another streaming option that will give him Blue Jays, most NHL and some Raptors games. Plans start at $19.99 per month.

For the dad that just wants to relax

For the dad who enjoys relaxing more than anything else, a selection of local craft beer is a good start. This is the first Father’s Day since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, too, so if dad isn’t a drinker, maybe something from a government dispensary would be more to his liking.

If dad prefers watching TV and movies to relax, a subscription to Netflix or Crave (plans start at $9.99 per month each) are safe bets. You could also bundle a subscription with an Amazon Fire TV Stick ($49.99) or a Roku Streaming Stick+ ($89) to sweeten the gift.

For the single dad, a meal delivery box subscription like Goodfood, HelloFresh or Chef’s Plate is a great idea. While these will encourage dad to cook for himself, they also offer healthy choices so he’s not eating hamburgers and pizza every night. These services range in prices with most offering a week free or at a discounted rate.

For the outdoorsy dad

For the dad who spends most of his time camping, fishing, hunting, hiking or cottaging, Mark’s WindRiver No Fly Zone line of mosquito repellent clothing is the perfect gift. The line includes jackets, pants, shorts, shirts and hats with items ranging in price from $19.99 to $139.99.

WATCH: Father’s Day gift ideas to spoil your dad

A Tilley hat is still one of the best go-to dad gifts. The cotton bucket hat they offer is available in multiple colours and sizes with a price tag of $78. For the dad that enjoys a day on the water, their Paddler’s Hat ($115) is a better option.

If all else fails, a gift card to Canadian Tire, Atmosphere, Mark’s, Sail or Cabela’s will make dad happy.

For the music-loving dad

Concert tickets for his favourite band or a subscription to a music-streaming service like Spotify or YouTube Music (both $9.99 per month) are top picks for the music-loving dad.

A new turntable, like the Fluance RT80 ($269) or Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT ($199) will have dad spinning his old records (and buying some new ones).

The second generation Sonos One ($249) packs amazing sound quality and now offers both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration so dad can just ask his speaker to play his favourite song.

If dad prefers a more intimate listening experience, Edifier’s wireless Bluetooth headphones ($89.99 to $199.99) sound incredible and are extremely comfortable.

For the DIY dad

The dad who likes to fix or build everything himself can always use new tools. If you’re looking to upgrade his corded tools, Ryobi’s 18V One+ cordless line now offers over 100 products, including an angle grinder, brushless reciprocating saw and a 6-inch orbital buffer. Ryobi tools can be found at Home Depot in Canada at various price points.

WATCH: Denise Wild shows off some great homemade gifts for Father’s Day

If you feel dad doesn’t need more tools but could use some help keeping what he has organized, a portable stacking tool box system like the Husky 22-inch rolling cart with connect system ($98) is a decent option that is rugged enough for even a pro.

The DIY dad will also appreciate a homemade gift that shows you learned something from him and of course gift cards to Lowe’s, Home Depot, Lee Valley and Canadian Tire are all good picks.

Whether your dad falls into one of these categories or not, the best gift you can offer this Father’s Day is your time.