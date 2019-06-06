Oh, Canada: Saskatchewan singer proud despite flak over anthem at NBA final

A Saskatchewan-born country singer says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O Canada before Game 3 of the NBA finals last night.

Tenille Arts says she heard from a lot of people who loved her rendition of the national anthem.

The 25-year-old who is originally from Weyburn admits there were negative online comments about some flourishes she added to the melody.

READ MORE: Sask.-born country star Tenille Arts performing ‘O Canada’ at Game 3 of NBA Finals

She says her goal as a Canadian was to sing the anthem with pride, and that’s exactly what she did.

Last night was a dream, from singing the anthem on the court, all the way to watching the @Raptors take the lead in the #NBAFinals! Thank you to everyone who has sent their love since last night and hi to all of the new friends on here! 🖤 #WeTheNorth

📸: Nathaniel S. Butler pic.twitter.com/a9Jx7zGLOj — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) June 6, 2019

Arts says she found out a week ago that she would be performing O Canada and that she was nervous and excited.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders add 6 new game day themes to improve fan experience

Members of Metallica performed an instrumental version of U.S. anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Oakland to take a 2-1 lead in the championship series.