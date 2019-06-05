London Convention Centre renamed RBC Place London as part of 10-year sponsorship deal

The London Convention Centre has a new name: RBC Place London.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning and is part of a 10-year sponsorship agreement. The news represents the culmination of a process that began four years ago when the convention centre’s board put a policy in place that was then approved by London city council in late 2015.

“Certainly, it’s been a longer process, but we wanted to be very strategic in the direction we took, who that partner might be, make sure it was a really good fit,” said Lori Da Silva, CEO and general manager of the convention centre, who also explained the decision-making behind the new name.

“We really wanted to make sure London was in that name, felt that we really needed to identify as a centre of this type that we’re in this community. We also realized that we’re more than a convention centre: we host different types of groups, we host galas and all kinds of day meetings and corporate events so we felt that ‘place’ was really an appropriate name,” Da Silva explained.

The London Convention Centre, now RBC Place London, is the largest convention centre in southwestern Ontario. According to a release, it hosted more than 300 events in 2018, resulting in a “record economic impact of $21.3 million for London and the region.”

That same year, RBC reportedly contributed more than $100 million in donations and sponsorships globally, including $4 million in the region.

RBC CEO Dave McKay would not disclose the annual dollar figure for the naming rights but said it’s about a commitment to the community.

“This is a meeting place, this is where business is done, this is where arts and the community come together, and we thought that that was an important place to show our support and our strength and we’re really thrilled that this community centre plays such an active role in the economy and we wanted to be part of it,” McKay said.

London Mayor Ed Holder was present for the announcement and told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the naming rights agreement with RBC speaks to the financial services company’s commitment to the city.

“We are the regional centre in southwestern Ontario, and they’ve shown the commitment by putting their trust and their brand in the name of the convention centre to call it RBC Place London,” he said.

“We have three gifts: time, talent, and treasure. I say that a lot, but they give in all those ways. Their staff volunteer, and it’s one of our major private employers in London, Ont.”