11-year-old girl stabbed on Wasagamack First Nation in Man., woman charged
A 29-year-old woman is facing attempted murder charges after the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl at a house on Wasagamack First Nation.
Island Lake RCMP said they’re continuing to investigate the incident, which took place around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday.
The girl was taken to the local nursing station in the northeastern Manitoba community, then transported to hospital, where she’s currently in stable condition.
RCMP said they’re not releasing the name of the suspect in order to protect the identity of the victim.
