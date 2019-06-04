11-year-old girl stabbed on Wasagamack First Nation in Man., woman charged

A 29-year-old woman is facing attempted murder charges after the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl at a house on Wasagamack First Nation.

Island Lake RCMP said they’re continuing to investigate the incident, which took place around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: RCMP catch suspected drug trafficker on flight from Winnipeg

The girl was taken to the local nursing station in the northeastern Manitoba community, then transported to hospital, where she’s currently in stable condition.

RCMP said they’re not releasing the name of the suspect in order to protect the identity of the victim.

On June 1, an 11yo girl was stabbed at a house on Wasagamack First Nation. She is currently in hospital in stable condition. 29yo female from the community was arrested & charged with Attempted Murder. Island Lake #rcmpmb & RCMP Major Crime Services, continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 4, 2019

WATCH: Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened