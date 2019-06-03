Missing Thompson man may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Thompson RCMP are on the lookout for a missing man.

Police said Ricky Nelson Linklater, 51, was last seen on Churchill Drive in Thompson on the evening of April 2.

Linklater is described as 5’9″, 156 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

RCMP also called him “transient in nature”, and suggested that he may be in Winnipeg or may have traveled west to Alberta.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

