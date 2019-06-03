Teen driver in 2018 crash that sent five to hospital charged with dangerous driving
An 18-year-old driver has been arrested by Winnipeg police in connection with a December collision that saw multiple people taken to hospital.
The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2018, near the intersection of Pembina Highway and Durcharme Avenue, when a white four-door sedan carrying four youths crashed.
Police said Monday that their investigation determined the vehicle was speeding at the time of the crash, going over 100 km/h in an area where the speed limit varies between 50 and 60 km/h.
The driver was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
One of the passengers, a 17-year-old, was severely injured in the collision and needed extended treatment in hospital to recover.
The accused was released on a promise to appear.
