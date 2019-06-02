Immunization clinic held at second N.B. school to confirm measles

Traffic was steady Sunday at an immunization clinic at Hampton High School, less than 48 hours after a case of measles had been confirmed at the school.

The case is connected to a previous one at Kennebecasis Valley High School (KVHS).

Health officials say 11 of 12 known cases are linked to KVHS.

“I feel like it’s going to go around,” said Morgan Stevens, who brought her daughter, Sydney, to Sunday’s clinic for an immunization.

“There are so many after-school groups or extracurricular activities that people are involved in that it’s going to kind of make its rounds.”

Anglophone School District South superintendent Zoe Watson said around 600 students, staff and guests at the school were notified Friday of the case and possible exposure.

Roughly 25 per cent had been immunized in the early hours of Sunday’s clinic.

She said staff made adjustments to the Hampton clinic after the recent clinics at KVHS.

Changes were designed to improve flow and efficiency, and to make it easier for nurses from out of town to help. Nurses from Miramichi, N.B., Fredericton and Sussex, N.B., were on hand to assist on Sunday.

Students at Hampton High School are entering the final week of classes before exams. Watson said it will be business as usual at the school.

Stevens’ daughter, Sydney, said she feels safe coming to school, even though one of her friends at KVHS is one of the confirmed cases.

“They haven’t got it very bad,” said the Grade 9 student.

“It’s not very threatening to me, I guess.”

“So far, all of our school events, with the exception of a couple of activities, have gone on as planned,” Watson said. “That will be the plan next week for KVHS and for this school.”

Watson encouraged families to be sure their contact information is up to date at their child’s school. She said some families at KVHS did not receive notification about measles cases right away because their contact information on file was not current.