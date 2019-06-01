Evacuations continue Saturday in Pikangikum First Nation as forest fire rages

Evacuations continue in Pikangikum First Nation as a wildfire continues to threaten the northern Ontario community.

The military says in a release Saturday that the number of evacuees cannot be confirmed due to the “fluid nature of the situation,” but on Friday it said that 580 people had been evacuated.

The statement said Friday’s evacuees were transported by three Hercules aircraft during six flights to surrounding communities including Sioux Lookout and Kapuskasing.

The military says those evacuations efforts will continue Saturday, with one flight en route to Sioux Lookout and the second airlift inbound to Pikangikum as of noon.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says the blaze has grown to an estimated 3,000 hectares near the fly-in community 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay. The fire began on Wednesday and it is not yet under control, according to the ministry.

The community’s chief posted on Facebook late Friday night that 869 people have been evacuated, and officials are hoping to transport 500 to 700 people to safety per day.