68-year-old man killed in ATV rollover in Calling Lake

A man was killed Thursday afternoon in an ATV rollover in Calling Lake, Alta., RCMP said.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 68-year-old man from Calling Lake was driving an ATV on Calling Lake Drive when it rolled over.

RCMP from Athabasca responded to the scene at about 1:40 p.m. and the man was pronounced dead.

Officers said their thoughts are with the man’s family and that RCMP won’t be releasing his name.

Calling Lake is about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

