Regina teen recovering from run-in with city bus

A Regina teenager says she’s lucky to be alive after a dramatic run-in with city transit left her foot caught under a bus on Wednesday morning.

Reanna Price, 15, was longboarding downtown along 11th Avenue near Rose Street around 11 a.m., when she was side-swiped by a bus mirror.

“As I was trying to get out of the way, the bus came up behind me and hit my shoulder and then I fell to the ground,” Price said. “The way I was laying, my head was right beside the tire and I moved just in time.”

READ MORE: Regina program helps those with disabilities transition from Paratransit to city buses

Price says the bus stopped on her left foot, pinning her against the concrete for a couple of minutes. She says the driver backed up and moved forward, running over her foot two more times, before she was freed.

“It felt like a brick falling onto your foot and just getting pushed down several times,” Price said.

Price was taken to hospital with a minor fracture in her big toe. She needed 21 stitches in her foot.

Price says she’s still in pain and she can’t put pressure on her foot. She says she can get her stitches out in six days, but she doesn’t know how long it will take for her toe to heal.

READ MORE: City of Regina considering changes following construction-related complaints

“I was just thankful that I didn’t die or it wasn’t my entire body that went underneath the bus,” Price said.

Price says she is considering pressing charges against the bus driver. While this incident will not deter her from longboarding in the future, Price says she wants all drivers to slow down and pay more attention to the road.

The City of Regina will not comment while the incident is under investigation.