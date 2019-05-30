‘It’s better than nothing’: Outreach group calls for used tents to shelter homeless

A Regina outreach group is putting out a call for used tents for those in the city who can’t afford rent, but want their own space.

“At the end of the day it’s less than ideal but it’s better than nothing,” said Rochelle Berenyi, Carmichael Outreach communications officer.

Berenyi said Carmichael Outreach has given out six tents already this year and handed out about 50 in 2018. She said they started receiving requests for tents after the province suspended the Rental Housing Supplement.

The Rental Housing Supplement is a monthly payment that could be used by “families with low-to-moderate income, and individuals with disabilities.” Berenyi said those payments, in addition to money people can receive through the Saskatchewan Assistance Program, was enough to cover the cost of affordable housing in Regina which she said averages about $650.

“It really all stems back to the suspension of the Rental Housing Supplement. That’s when we saw the big need for tents last summer,” said Berenyi. “People are unable to afford rent in our city. Rentals in Regina are very high.”

Those already registered for the supplement will continue to receive it, but the province stopped taking applicants in July 2018. The province cited a belief that average rent costs were going to decrease as part of their reasoning for suspending the program. They also highlighted high vacancy rates in government-provided affordable housing as part of their motivation.

“What we have seen is, the rental rates have come down and the vacancy rate has gone up so we want to make sure that we’re reflective of that. And, we want to make sure that the overall social services budget is reflective of what our clients’ greatest needs are,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said last April.

Berenyi said the province’s decision didn’t consider the immediate effects of suspending the supplement.

“With the loss of the Rental Housing Supplement a lot of the justification was ‘well the market will adjust, the rates will go down'” Berenyi said. “The problem is that it isn’t a “now” solution that’s a “future” solution. People are being impacted now.”

She stressed the importance of considering the day-to-day lives of those affected by such decisions.

“When it comes to people’s lives we can’t just look at what looks good on paper and what looks good in the future.”

In a statement sent Thursday, Minister Merriman said the provincial government is “here and ready to help. We want to assure everyone who is in need that help is available if they do not have the means to pay for their basic needs and require emergency shelter. There is no reason for anyone who lacks the means to pay for their emergency shelter to be staying in tents – we invite those in need to come to the Ministry so we can offer assistance or for after-hours support, they may contact Regina Mobile Crisis Services.”

“The Ministry has confirmed that there continues to be emergency shelter space available in Regina emergency shelters. When shelter spaces are not available or not appropriate for an individual or family’s needs, short-term hotel stays may be accessed while the Ministry plans with those in need to access long-term housing,” the statement continued.

The federal government announced a housing benefit program in 2017 which would grant up to $2500 to those in need of housing, but that program isn’t set to kick in until 2020.

If you want to donate a tent or sleeping bag, you can donate them at the Carmichael Outreach drop-in centre at 1940 McIntyre Street. They accept donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.