Bob Layton: Would you go Green in this fall’s federal vote?

With the American media so hopelessly bogged down in anything Donald Trump, it’s a good thing Canadian politics are getting so much more interesting as we head for the fall federal vote.

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpot are going Independent and that should be cause for concern for the Liberals.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould, Philpott to run as Independents in the fall election

Even more appetizing to serious political watchers is the interest being shown in the Green Party, from the NDP knock-over in Nanaimo to what some might lovingly call the “Anne of Very Green Gables” Party rising to the official opposition in Prince Edward Island.

READ MORE: Conservatives lead in P.E.I. election, Greens make history

Now, they need some more seats in the rest of Canada.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May isn’t eyeing Liberal or NDP voters. Instead, she wants the ones who don’t vote at all

It was a smart political move by Elizabeth May to get in the centre of the oil sands dispute. She starts by saying the obvious part about abandoning oil, but that as long as we still use it, we should be using our oil, not foreign oil.

That does not mean she will approve an Alberta pipeline. That would never happen. She wants it moved by rail.

READ MORE: Green Party calls for Canada to stop using foreign oil — and rely on Alberta’s instead

Is that enough to get some Alberta votes, or do you like Andrew Scheer’s idea for a national energy corridor, better?

READ MORE: Andrew Scheer wants an energy corridor across Canada. Here’s how the decades-old idea could work

What would it take to make you go Green?