May 30, 2019 10:37 am

Police charge Port Hope man and woman after suspected fentanyl seized

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Port Hope police arrested a man and woman as part of a drug investigation on Wednesday.

An investigation by Port Hope police led to the seizure of fentanyl, and the arrest of a man and woman on Wednesday.

As part of their investigation, police say around 2 p.m., officers observed a man and woman in a vehicle in the municipality’s east end. Police say they were allegedly engaging in drug-related activities.

The two were arrested at the scene. Police allege the woman was in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl and the man was in possession of a substance believed to be purple fentanyl.

Glen Wesley Gould, 56, and Tara Marie Lambert, 32, both from Port Hope, were charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.

Lambert was additionally charged with breach of recognizance.

They were released and will appear in court in Cobourg at an unannounced date.

