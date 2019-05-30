What’s Your Fitness Age?: Adaptive fitness

Not only is Jess Silver an adaptive athlete, but she is a tireless advocate for those with physical limitations and disabilities.

She is the founder of Flex For Access, a non-profit organization for adaptive fitness promotion and sport. The program creates opportunities for individuals with physical challenges and injuries to train at local gyms and studios.

Funds raised through the Flex for Access program go toward facilitating training sessions and sport programs for individuals with physical challenges.

If you wish to get involved in the Flex for Access, you can start by using #FlexForAccess on any health and fitness related social media post to raise awareness of fitness and sport promotion for people with physical limitations and disabilities.

It’s taken a lot of work for Jess to get where she is fitness-wise, and it’s also taken a lot of help from the team at Pure Motivation Fitness Studio in Maple, Ont.

Dan Cecchino, Silver’s trainer, and Dimitri Giankoulas, the owner of Pure Motivation Fitness, have been instrumental in helping Silver achieve her fitness goals.

Training adaptive athletes takes a more open-minded approach to exercise and different modifications that can be done depending on the person’s limitation.