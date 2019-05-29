Llama on the loose in Strathcona County

There have been some recent llama sightings on the back roads of Strathcona County.

On Tuesday at around 8:15 a.m., officials came across the furry fugitive on Range Road 214 and Township Road 530.

Attempts to capture it were unsuccessful.

It is unclear where the animal came from or how it should be captured and as of Wednesday afternoon, the llama was still on the run.

According to Strathcona County RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly, officers are not actively looking for the llama but are hoping that anyone who happens to be missing one comes forward soon.