Hamilton police celebrate 25 years of victim services branch

Hamilton police held an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the force’s victim services branch as well as Victims and Survivors of Crime Week outside of the Hamilton Police Service Central Station on King William Street on Wednesday morning.

The victim services branch provides 24-7 on-scene crisis intervention, including emotional support and referrals to additional community services.

Roger Page says he doesn’t know if he would be here today if it wasn’t for the victim services branch.

He adds that administrator Susan Double was there for him “every day for the longest time until I was able to cope with things and get through the rough patches.”

Hey #HamOnt, just reminding you that at 11:00 a.m. this morning we are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Victim Services Branch. Come join us & our community partners at the Central Station courtyard for a plaque rededication & BBQ. A little rain won't stop us. pic.twitter.com/Isvjt9QdwT — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 29, 2019

Along with members of several families who have lost loved ones to homicide, Page was in attendance on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Hamilton police commemorate victims and survivors of crime

The ceremony included the rededication of plaques and benches within the station’s courtyard.

READ MORE: Why the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is a sex trafficking hub

Double says the rededication serves as an important reminder to “not forget those individuals, families and friends affected by crime and trauma in our city.”

Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt expressed his gratitude to the staff and volunteers who make up the victim services branch as well as the many “informal sources of support” within the community.

Girt says they represent “a path of help, of hope and of healing that is paved each and every time someone reaches out to help a victim of crime and to provide support to someone who is hurting.”

READ MORE: Hamilton police chief cites ‘lack of evidence’ for few charges in city’s shooting incidents

Page’s son, Jay, was murdered in his Hamilton apartment in July 2004.

Rosy Evered also attended Wednesday’s ceremony and said it was an opportunity for healing because “sometimes, you feel like you’re the only family that it happens to.”

Evered’s brother, Ronald Crawford, was murdered during an attempted robbery at a sub shop on Concession Street in August 2002.