Toronto Raptors excited about fan support from across Canada

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors are singing the praises of fans across Canada on the eve of the N-B-A Finals.

Club president Masai Ujiri said Wednesday the team was feeling the love and support of fans everywhere.

“There’s so much excitement, passion, energy, that we’re excited to get started,” he told reporters gathered at Scotiabank Arena, where the Raptors will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 Thursday night.

Thousands of fans packed the “Jurassic Park” outdoor fan area for the deciding game of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday. Then, as the game ended, fans continued the celebration on downtown streets into the wee hours of the morning.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, in his first year with the team after being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs last summer, said the fan experience has been an eye-opener.

“Before you come, you know the crowd does come out when you play here on the road,” Leonard said. “Now I’m here for 41 games during the regular season. You get to live in the city, see how … guys and girls wearing hats, jerseys, how much support is really around the city.”

Leonard said fan support during the playoffs in particular has been striking.

“Now in the playoffs you get to see everybody outside the arena, see how excited they are for the game. See how much support is there too,” he said. “It’s been an exciting year … that’s what pretty much changed for me. Just being able to see it visually.”

Ujiri said the Raptors were not the only sports team to enjoy the support of Toronto fans.

“It’s such an incredible city, sports city, whether you’re talking about us or the (Maple) Leafs or the Blue Jays or TFC, it’s a great sports city and there’s room for everybody,” he said.

“But it’s incredible how diverse it is and we’re going to continue to grow this and live this in this city … I know this city will win … There’s something about it here and sports, it comes around. Many cities will win, and Toronto will win too.”

Toronto FC won the Major League Soccer title in 2017, but the other three teams Ujiri mentioned are on championship droughts.

The Raptors have never won the NBA title, the Blue Jays’ last World Series win came in 1993 and the Maple Leafs’ most recent Stanley Cup parade was in 1967.

But many players on the Raptors have been to the finals in the past. Leonard and Danny Green got there with San Antonio in 2013 and 2014.