Man falls from 3rd floor balcony in Maple Ridge: BC Emergency Health Services

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed an adult man fell from a third floor balcony in Maple Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 24200 block of 105A Avenue around 3:45pm.

He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition.

