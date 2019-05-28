Man falls from 3rd floor balcony in Maple Ridge: BC Emergency Health Services

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed an adult man fell from a third floor balcony in Maple Ridge Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the 24200 block of 105A Avenue around 3:45pm.
He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital.
There is no word yet on his condition.
More to come…
