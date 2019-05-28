Maple Ridge
May 28, 2019 11:08 pm

Man falls from 3rd floor balcony in Maple Ridge: BC Emergency Health Services

By Reporter  CKNW

The man who fell was taken by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital.

File photo / Global News
A A

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed an adult man fell from a third floor balcony in Maple Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 24200 block of 105A Avenue around 3:45pm.

READ MORE: Squamish man seriously hurt in fall at Cheakamus Canyon

He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition.

More to come…

WATCH: (April 2, 2019) Fire season begins early with unwanted burn in Squamish Valley

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Balcony
EHS
Emergency health
EMERGENCY HEALTH SERVICES
Fall
MAPLE
Maple Ridge
Ridge
Royal Columbian
third
third balcony
third floor
third story

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.