Kingston police say unruly teen assaulted police officer, damaged cruiser

A 14-year-old girl is facing charges of assaulting a police officer and mischief following an alleged violent outburst in Kingston.

On Thursday morning, Kingston police were called to a midtown Kingston home to respond to reports of a teen who was allegedly destroying doors in the home and disturbing the residents.

Police say they tried to speak to the teen, but instead, she pushed an officer with both hands and tried to punch him. Police say she continued to try to assault police officers even after she was arrested.

When placed in the back of a police cruiser, police allege the teen continuously kicked at the Plexiglas dividing the front and back seats of the cruiser, damaging a large piece of the divider.

The teen was released on bail with conditions.