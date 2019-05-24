London police seek missing 77-year-old Arnold George

London police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 77-year-old London man last seen late Friday morning in southwest London.

Arnold George was last seen around 11 a.m. near Southdale Road West and Singleton Avenue, police said.

He’s described by police as a First Nations male, 5-foot-6, 115 pounds, with a grey beard, and short grey hair. A clothing description was not immediately available.

George is known to frequent the downtown and malls throughout the city, and is known to use a walker. Police said they and George’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).