Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott to reveal future political plans

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they will make announcements on their political futures on Monday.

The two former Liberal ministers, who quit cabinet in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin scandal and were later kicked out of caucus, made the announcements separately on Friday afternoon.

“I look forward to sharing my next steps with you,” Wilson-Raybould said in a Twitter post addressed to her Vancouver-Granville, B.C., riding and beyond.

Philpott said in a tweet she’d be sharing the news in her Markham, Ont., riding. The posts were shared at the same time.

Last month, Wilson-Raybould said she and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May had spoken about the possibility of her running as a Green candidate in the October federal election.

“I have said I am keeping my options open. I have had several conversations with Elizabeth, no decision has been made yet,” she said.

Wilson-Raybould resigned as veterans affairs minister on Feb. 12, following a report she faced pressure during her time as attorney general to interfere in the corruption case against Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

She would later testify to the House of Commons justice committee that she faced a sustained effort from several key officials in the Trudeau government to override a decision from the director of public prosecutions not to grant SNC-Lavalin a legal deal known as a remediation agreement.

Philpott, who was president of the Treasury Board, resigned from cabinet on March 5, citing a loss of confidence in Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin issue.

Hey #VanGran and beyond… I will be making a community announcement about my political future on Monday, May 27th. I look forward to sharing my next steps with you. 😀 #bcpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/CIRjAvVcSS — Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) May 24, 2019

Many people have asked about my future political plans. On Monday May 27 at 12:30 pm at Reesor's Farm Market, I'll be making an announcement to constituents in Markham-Stouffville. pic.twitter.com/Qu2HZDFnSS — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) May 24, 2019