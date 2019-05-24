Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott to reveal future political plans

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they will make announcements on their political futures on Monday.
The two former Liberal ministers, who quit cabinet in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin scandal and were later kicked out of caucus, made the announcements separately on Friday afternoon.
“I look forward to sharing my next steps with you,” Wilson-Raybould said in a Twitter post addressed to her Vancouver-Granville, B.C., riding and beyond.
Philpott said in a tweet she’d be sharing the news in her Markham, Ont., riding. The posts were shared at the same time.
Last month, Wilson-Raybould said she and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May had spoken about the possibility of her running as a Green candidate in the October federal election.
“I have said I am keeping my options open. I have had several conversations with Elizabeth, no decision has been made yet,” she said.
Wilson-Raybould resigned as veterans affairs minister on Feb. 12, following a report she faced pressure during her time as attorney general to interfere in the corruption case against Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.
She would later testify to the House of Commons justice committee that she faced a sustained effort from several key officials in the Trudeau government to override a decision from the director of public prosecutions not to grant SNC-Lavalin a legal deal known as a remediation agreement.
Philpott, who was president of the Treasury Board, resigned from cabinet on March 5, citing a loss of confidence in Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin issue.
With a file from Richard Zussman, Global News
