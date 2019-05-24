Country Music
May 24, 2019 1:31 pm

NEW MUSIC from the James Barker Band

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
I’m always excited for Friday but it feels like every Friday lately has been when all these new bangers.

This Friday, we at CISN are excited to tell you that the James Barker Band has released a new album called “Singles Only.”

All of the songs are amazing but if I were to pick, my favorite tunes on this album would be …

  • Slow Down Town
  • If It Weren’t For Girls
  • Want You In It

A LIVE performance of “Want You In It” which they performed at the CISN Country By Invite Only at Cook County Saloon

 

During their soundcheck we also recorded them singing “Slow Down Town”
