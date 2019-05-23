Peterborough man charged after cocaine found in vehicle during traffic stop: police

A Peterborough man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop in the city last week.

Just after 1 a.m. on May 16, a Peterborough police officer noticed a vehicle travelling slowly, westbound on McDonnel Street, allegedly without its taillights illuminated. The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Following an investigation which included the use of a police service dog, a quantity of cocaine was located inside the vehicle, police said.

Paul Gordon Graham, 56, of Mountland Drive, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

