Peterborough man charged after cocaine found in vehicle during traffic stop: police
A Peterborough man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop in the city last week.
Just after 1 a.m. on May 16, a Peterborough police officer noticed a vehicle travelling slowly, westbound on McDonnel Street, allegedly without its taillights illuminated. The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Following an investigation which included the use of a police service dog, a quantity of cocaine was located inside the vehicle, police said.
Paul Gordon Graham, 56, of Mountland Drive, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.
