Good boy collars three suspects for Manitoba RCMP
Three suspects are in custody thanks to Erlo, a police dog from the RCMP’s East St. Paul detachment… and a very good boy.
Police said Erlo was involved in two separate incidents and played a key role in tracking down suspects.
On May 13, an assault suspect had fled the scene of a St. Clements incident when Erlo and his handler, Cst. Matthew Estrada, were called in to help. Erlo managed to track the suspect to a field two kilometres from the scene.
Later that week, Selkirk RCMP were investigating a stolen vehicle and found the car abandoned by the suspects, who had taken off on foot.
Erlo tracked a woman for three kilometres and found her hiding in the bush, then tracked a man for another three kilometres. The man tried to escape by jumping into the Red River and was arrested when he came back to shore.
All three suspects in both incidents were arrested. Charges are pending.
Erlo, 6, specializes in tracking, apprehending criminals, and detecting explosives. He’s been working out of the East St. Paul detachment since the fall of 2018.
