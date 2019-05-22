Baby dies after being left in hot van for hours at Florida daycare: officials

Authorities say an infant has died after being left in a hot van for hours outside a Florida daycare.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that the 5-month-old girl was discovered Wednesday afternoon outside a Jacksonville daycare facility.

#JSO Homicide Unit is on scene at a daycare in the 5800 block of Lenox Avenue in reference to a deceased infant that was left in a van. Media will be addressed at 3:15 p.m. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 22, 2019

Investigators say the girl’s mother had called the daycare to check on her, and an employee said she didn’t know the child was there. Officials say the mother then rushed over and found the girl in the van. Officials say the child had been in the hot vehicle for about five hours.

Rescue workers responded and took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No charges were immediately filed. Investigators said they didn’t know why or how the child was left in the vehicle.