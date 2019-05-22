Brampton councillors vote in favour of keeping Peel Region government in place

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Councillors in Brampton, Ont., have voted unanimously to maintain the city’s two-tiered governance structure amid a provincial review of dozens of municipalities.

At a special meeting Tuesday evening, Brampton councillors voted in favour of keeping both the city’s own municipal government and the wider Region of Peel government in place.

A statement from the city says the decision was made “to protect the taxpayers of Peel Region,” adding that dissolving the regional government would cost residents more.

READ MORE: Mississauga takes another step forward in plan to separate from Peel Region

It says the decision has been submitted to the special advisers leading the provincial review, who began their work in December and are set to make recommendations to the province this summer.

Ontario Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said in January that the government isn’t ruling out amalgamations as it reviews 82 municipalities across the province.

Councillors in Mississauga, Ont., hope the city can become independent of Peel Region, while those in Caledon have voted to hold public consultations on the issue.

Motion carries! Following two months of outreach to residents and with taxpayers at front of mind, #Brampton City Council votes unanimously to maintain the upper tier governance structure of the @regionofpeel. #RegionalGovernmentReview. pic.twitter.com/rF644RVjTQ — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) May 22, 2019