World
May 22, 2019 7:00 am
Updated: May 22, 2019 7:03 am

At least 1 dead after tourist bus overturns in Tuscany

By Staff The Associated Press

At least one person has died when a tourist bus carrying Russian holidaymakers overturned in a highway accident in the region of Tuscany, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Getty Images
ANSA said Wednesday that some people were trapped inside the bus.

Highway authorities said a section of the Siena-Florence highway had been closed in one direction as a precaution.

No other information was immediately available.

