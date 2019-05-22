At least 1 dead after tourist bus overturns in Tuscany
At least one person has died when a tourist bus carrying Russian holidaymakers overturned in a highway accident in the region of Tuscany, according to Italian news agency ANSA.
ANSA said Wednesday that some people were trapped inside the bus.
Highway authorities said a section of the Siena-Florence highway had been closed in one direction as a precaution.
No other information was immediately available.
