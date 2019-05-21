Canada
Cyclist in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Saint-Michel

The cyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for lower-body injuries, police said.

A 22-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jarry Street and Joseph-Guibord Avenue.

Lévesque explained it is unclear what happened, as both the driver and the cyclist were heading west on Jarry Street.

The cyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for lower-body injuries.

He was believed to be in critical condition but Lévesque said the latest update provided by doctors stated the man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

The 55-year-old female driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Collision experts were at the scene to try to piece together the sequence of events that led to the crash.

