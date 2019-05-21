Plug in to disconnect this World Meditation Day

Chris Aimone has a masters in engineering science and computer science from the University of Toronto. Aimone is also the co-founder and chief technology officer for Muse – an EEG device widely used by neuroscience researchers around the world.

“It’s a super cool device and very simple to use, you wear it across your forehead and it goes behind your ears,” said Aimone.

“This is something that measures the electrical activity that our brain produces naturally,” said Aimone. “What’s cool about this is as we’re going through different kinds of experiences, different emotions, different kinds of thinking – that electrical activity changes.”

Aimone’s predictions for the practice of meditation are interesting – “plugging in to disconnect.”

“In this world we live with so many distractions we find ourselves constantly pulled from one thing to the next,” said Aimone. “Like anything we do, we get better with practice. Meditation is a thing that we do to help balance it out.”

Technology is now transforming the practice of traditional mindfulness.

“The more we get engaged in our devices, in a virtual experience – the more we actually feel less stress and tension of being disconnected from what’s happening right here and now,” said Aimone.