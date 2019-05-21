Hamilton police investigating human remains found near Lake Ontario shoreline
Hamilton police say human remains have been found near Cherry Beach Road.
Police say a man was walking along the Lake Ontario shoreline on Monday when he found what he believed to be a femur bone and brought it to the East End station.
A test confirmed that the bone is human.
Hamilton police say they are currently conducting a search along the shoreline for additional remains, and the case has been turned over to the coroner’s office.
Police are asking any residents who come across a bone deemed to be suspicious not to remove it from the area but call police instead at 905-546-4925.
