OPP investigating fatal collision involving cyclist in Tillsonburg
Provincial police in Oxford County are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday in Tillsonburg, Ont. involving a vehicle and cyclist.
Few details are known about the incident which occurred around 11 a.m. along Broadway at Christie Street, between Devonshire and Lisgar avenues, police said.
One male cyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No information has been released about the deceased, nor is there any information about whether charges are expected.
The section of Broadway was closed for several hours before reopening to traffic around 3:40 p.m.
