OPP investigating fatal collision involving cyclist in Tillsonburg

Provincial police in Oxford County are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday in Tillsonburg, Ont. involving a vehicle and cyclist.

Few details are known about the incident which occurred around 11 a.m. along Broadway at Christie Street, between Devonshire and Lisgar avenues, police said.

The intersection of Broadway and Christie Street in Tillsonburg will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time as the OPP investigates a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist. Please avoid the area. PC Chad Murray is the media contact for this matter. ^dr pic.twitter.com/cODIZ0IkAj — OPP West (@OPP_WR) May 21, 2019

One male cyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No information has been released about the deceased, nor is there any information about whether charges are expected.

The section of Broadway was closed for several hours before reopening to traffic around 3:40 p.m.

