May 21, 2019 3:31 pm

Retaliatory tariffs were key to getting U.S. to lift steel and aluminum levies: Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said the removal of steel and aluminum tariffs will help pave the way for the ratification of CUSMA.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American goods were key to restoring free access to the U.S. market for Canadian steel and aluminum.

Trudeau is in Sept-Iles, Que., this morning, visiting an aluminum processor on a victory lap after the United States lifted tariffs on Canadian metals late last week.

The U.S. imposed import taxes of 25 per cent on Canadian steel and 10 per cent on aluminum a year ago as a pressure tactic when negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement got difficult.

Trudeau says slapping import taxes on billions of dollars’ worth of American products got governors and state representatives to push their federal government to get the talks done and the trade dispute ended.

Trudeau says that now the U.S. metals tariffs are gone, he’s looking forward to getting the new trade deal ratified.

Time is short, though, with just a few weeks left before the House of Commons breaks for the summer and a federal election scheduled for October.

 

