City of Edmonton property tax notices are in the mail

Keep an eye on your mailbox, the City of Edmonton says all the property tax notices were mailed out on Tuesday.

According to the city, a typical single-family home assessed at $399,500 will pay $3,628 in property taxes this year.

Seventy-one per cent of that — or $2,586 per year — will help pay for municipal programs and services and 29 per cent — or $1,042 — will go to Alberta’s education fund.

“Municipal property taxes help provide the everyday programs and services that Edmontonians depend on and take part in,” Rod Risling, assessment and taxation branch manager, said.

“Municipal property taxes support essential services such as police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit. Funds are also used for amenities such as city parks, libraries and recreation centres.”

Residents have a number of ways to pay their property taxes.

Payments can be made in person at the Edmonton Service Centre on the second floor of the Edmonton Tower. A monthly payment plan is available for those who may not want to, or can’t, pay their taxes all at once.

Payments can also be made at financial institutions, by phone or online banking or by mail.

Anyone who doesn’t receive their property tax notice by June 1 should contact the city by calling 311, or requesting a notice reprint online.

Notices have been sent out for about 400,000 properties and the city said it is expecting to collect about $2.16 billion in taxes. Of that, $512 million is collected by the government of Alberta to fund provincial education.

Residents can also use MyProperty.edmonton.ca. to review their balance when making a payment.

The city says 36,000 have signed up since the launch last year. The site allows users to check account balances, view notices online, request a month payment plan application and confirm that payment has been received.

An access code is included in all of the property tax notices sent out Tuesday so new users can sign up for the site.

Payment is due by June 30.