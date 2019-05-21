Canada
May 21, 2019 12:14 pm

Mobile home fire displaces 3 in Pictou County, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News

The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. 

Canadian Red Cross
A A

Three people were displaced in Pictou County, N.S., after a fire at their mobile home on Sunday.

The fire occurred along a gravel road just off Highway 4 in Linacy, N.S., a few kilometres east of New Glasgow, and forced a man and two young children from the home.

No one was injured.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Edson forces evacuations; Highway 16 to reopen at midnight

The survivors were assisted Tuesday by Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases and other basics.

The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Red Cross
emergency lodging
Fire
linacy
New Glasgow
Nova Scotia
Pictou County
Red Cross
Red Cross volunteers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.