Mobile home fire displaces 3 in Pictou County, N.S.

Three people were displaced in Pictou County, N.S., after a fire at their mobile home on Sunday.

The fire occurred along a gravel road just off Highway 4 in Linacy, N.S., a few kilometres east of New Glasgow, and forced a man and two young children from the home.

No one was injured.

The survivors were assisted Tuesday by Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases and other basics.

The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed.