Legendary Toronto radio personality Dave Bookman dead at 58

Longtime radio personality, and Toronto indie music champion Dave Bookman has died.

Indie 88, Bookman’s current employer, released a statement on Tuesday morning saying Bookman had died “peacefully, at 12:45″ on Tuesday morning.

In early April, the Toronto radio station had posted on social media that the midday announcer had taken ill and was in hospital.

He was 58.

Bookie, as he was known on radio, was a well known and revered personality within Toronto’s independent music scene as an announcer, joining the legendary CFNY-FM in 1991 as a street reporter.

He worked for CFNY off and on for three decades and was known for 102.1 the Edge’s Indie Hour, Bookie’s College of Musical Knowledge, and Nu Music Nights at the Horseshoe Tavern.

Bookman was best known for his radio interviews having chatted on many occasion with major music acts such as U2, Oasis and Lenny Kravitz.

He also presented Edge radio Rock of Fame awards to Coldplay, Foo Fighters and The Tragically Hip.

On Tuesday, former staffers at 102.1 the Edge remembered his enthusiasm for the music community and its artists.

“Professionally, there was no better interviewer,” said Darryl Spring, a former evening announcer at 102.1 the Edge.

“He once conference-called Dave Grohl and Noel Gallagher live on air. No one could have pulled that off other than Bookie. This is a sad day and a terrible loss.”

“He did incredible work for the Canadian music scene and many bands wouldn’t be where they are now had it not been for Bookie,” said Rob Johnston, a former 102.1 the Edge co-worker and radio producer for Corus Entertainment. “How he talked about them on air, had them play new music nights at the Horseshoe, or champion them to anyone who would listen.”

Hours after his death, the impact was felt by many in the music community and the general media on social media.

“Bookie, you were a gift to us all. Thanks for everything you offered to Canadian music and culture. You helped shape this community. We will remember you for your integrity, insightful opinions and GREAT taste in music. Much love and respect,” Arkells said in a Twitter post.

“Bookie always had the right answer for any musical question, pulled from his vast and generous, photographic mind. RIP Bud,” said Tyler Stewart of the Barenaked Ladies.

We're sad to hear of the passing of Dave "Bookie" Bookman. He's forged many great relationships with staff and listeners. He will be greatly missed. Our heart goes out to his family. ❤ — 102.1 the Edge (@the_edge) May 21, 2019

heartbroken over this. bookie was one of a kind. an unmatched on-air talent who never let the machine break his unique, passionate personality. he was the first person who ever let me go on-air with him, ever. he changed my life and enriched the lives of so many. i will miss him. https://t.co/TLTJgrhip3 — raina douris (@RahRahRaina) May 21, 2019