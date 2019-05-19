Montreal police investigate suspicious death in Ville-Marie borough

Montreal police are investigating what is being described as a suspicious death after a man’s body was discovered inside a downtown rooming house Saturday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson, Véronique Dubuc, said a 911 call came in at around 7:20 p.m. about a man who was seriously injured or possibly dead.

When officers arrived at the rooming house located on Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue, near René-Lévesque Boulevard, they found the victim — a man in his 50s — on the ground.

Dubuc said the man’s death was pronounced at the scene.

“It is considered suspicious because there were signs of violence on his body,” she said, adding it was the building’s janitor who first discovered the man’s body.

A perimeter was set up around the scene while investigators and forensic technicians combed the area.

The investigation is ongoing.