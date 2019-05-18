World
May 18, 2019 5:42 pm

Attorney General Barr is proving to be a loyal champion of Trump

By Michael Balsamo and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump stands with Attorney General William Barr during the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump could only be delighted to have his attorney general in El Salvador, dealing with his biggest issue: illegal immigration. Yet William Barr did even better for his boss. In interviews from the Central American country, he’s been offering cryptic comments suggesting the Russia probe unfairly targeted Trump.

More and more, Barr’s becoming Trump’s favourite lawyer. He’s not only enthusiastically embracing Trump’s political agenda, he’s also gone all-in by casting special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as vindication for Trump and hinting that the real wrongdoing was committed by those who launched the investigation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

