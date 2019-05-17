Crime
May 17, 2019 5:19 pm

OPP searching for 2 suspects following reported Tiny Township robbery

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP say the alleged robbery took place on Tiny Beaches Road North.

South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a male and female suspect after a reported robbery from a Tiny Township home early Friday morning.

The alleged robbery, which took place on Tiny Beaches Road North, happened when two suspects entered the occupied house, police say.

According to police, the suspects interacted with the homeowner, took a lockbox and other personal property and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information related to the reported robbery can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

