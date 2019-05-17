Entertainment
May 17, 2019 6:56 am
Updated: May 17, 2019 8:10 am

Grumpy Cat, the feline internet legend, dies at age 7

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss demeanour became an internet sensation, has died at age 7.

A A

Grumpy Cat, the famous feline known for her permanent scowl, has died at age seven, according to her owners.

The cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, became famous in 2012 after photographs of her grumpy expression rocketed across the web.  A video posted to YouTube followed, which has more than 21 million views to date.

READ MORE: ‘Grumpy Cat’ just won over US$700K in federal copyright lawsuit

Her owners took to Twitter Friday morning, saying Grumpy Cat had complications from a recent urinary tract infection, that “unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.”

“She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere,” her owners wrote.

Grumpy Cat’s quick internet fame was followed by a best-selling book and eventually, a TV movie called Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever. She even has an agent to handle her public appearances.

Internet star Grumpy Cat to join a Broadway show – ‘Cats’

This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File
Grumpy Cat counts down to the new year with top pet peeves

In this Nov. 14, 2016 photo, Grumpy Cat poses for photos in New York.

AP Photo/Richard Drew
TV Blog Buzz Requiem for Grumpy Cat’s TV career

This undated image provided by Lifetime shows the Internet sensation, Grumpy Cat.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lifetime
grumpycat

Grumpy Cat, pictured in July 2014.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images
Cheer up Grumpy Cat You have an endorsement deal

Cheer up Tardar Sauce, you’re rich! Grumpy Cat, the frown-faced Internet sensation, has made nearly $100 million for its owner in just two years.

AP Photo/Nestle Purina PetCare

WATCH: Internet sensation Grumpy Cat ‘throws’ first pitch at baseball game

The internet sensation also has a huge following on social media, with 2.4 million Instagram followers, more than 8.3 million Facebook fans and a Twitter account with 1.5 million followers.

The cat’s sulky facial expression is caused by feline dwarfism and an underbite.

Last year, Grumpy Cat won over US$700,000 in a copyright lawsuit. Grumpy Cat Limited sued the owners of the U.S. coffee company Grenade for exceeding an agreement over the cat’s image.

WATCH: Internet sensation Grumpy Cat attends Toronto book signing

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Grumpy Cat
grumpy cat breed
grumpy cat dead
Grumpy Cat dies
grumpy cat meme
grumpy cat worth
is grumpy cat dead

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.