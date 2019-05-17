Grumpy Cat, the feline internet legend, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, the famous feline known for her permanent scowl, has died at age seven, according to her owners.

The cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, became famous in 2012 after photographs of her grumpy expression rocketed across the web. A video posted to YouTube followed, which has more than 21 million views to date.

READ MORE: ‘Grumpy Cat’ just won over US$700K in federal copyright lawsuit

Her owners took to Twitter Friday morning, saying Grumpy Cat had complications from a recent urinary tract infection, that “unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.”

“She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere,” her owners wrote.

Grumpy Cat’s quick internet fame was followed by a best-selling book and eventually, a TV movie called Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever. She even has an agent to handle her public appearances.

WATCH: Internet sensation Grumpy Cat ‘throws’ first pitch at baseball game

The internet sensation also has a huge following on social media, with 2.4 million Instagram followers, more than 8.3 million Facebook fans and a Twitter account with 1.5 million followers.

The cat’s sulky facial expression is caused by feline dwarfism and an underbite.

Last year, Grumpy Cat won over US$700,000 in a copyright lawsuit. Grumpy Cat Limited sued the owners of the U.S. coffee company Grenade for exceeding an agreement over the cat’s image.

WATCH: Internet sensation Grumpy Cat attends Toronto book signing