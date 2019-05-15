World
May 15, 2019 2:42 pm
Updated: May 15, 2019 2:43 pm

Las Vegas police charge woman with murder after allegedly shoving elderly man off bus

By Staff The Associated Press

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images not suitable for all viewers. WATCH: Las Vegas police release horrifying video of elderly man being pushed off bus

LAS VEGAS – Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.

The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.

The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier’s death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man accused of stabbing a bus driver to death acted in self-defence, says lawyer

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and remains jailed on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.

A public defender who represented Bishop in court May 7 didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.

This undated Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Cadesha Michelle Bishop of Las Vegas.

(Clark County Detention Center via AP)

© 2019 The Canadian Press

