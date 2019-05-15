Guelph paramedic injured by patient en route to hospital: police

Guelph police say a paramedic was injured while treating an intoxicated man who had fallen and hit his head on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to an address on Clair Road East to assist the man.

Police said paramedics were driving the man to the hospital when he became aggressive and grabbed one of them.

The nature of the injury wasn’t provided, but police said officers had to assist during the ambulance ride.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after being treated for his head injury.

He will appear in court in June.