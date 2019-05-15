Canadian Tire employee fired after dashcam footage shows him joyriding in customer’s car

Canadian Tire says it has fired an employee who was caught on dash cam footage appearing to take a customer’s car for a joyride.

The five-minute dashcam video posted on YouTube shows what appears to be an employee taking out a customer’s BMW M2 car, exiting the Canadian Tires service shop and speeding around the block.

The video shows the joyride happened on the morning of May 11 and the YouTube post is listed as being the Canadian Tire Auto Service location in Markham on Major Mackenzie Drive East.

About midway through the video, the car reaches a speed of 112 km/h — indicated on the dashcam speed register — in what appears to be a residential area.

At the beginning of the video, the employee appears to enter the vehicle that is parked inside of the auto shop and revs the engine several times saying, “Time to go for a test drive” to another staff member before taking off shortly after.

Another person can be heard laughing saying, “I didn’t know it’s a f***ing M2 dude, it’s a sick car.”

The person then warns the employee: “Just be careful, he has a camera. Don’t go too f***ed up in case it’s recording.”

Global News reached out to Canadian Tire who confirmed the employee was terminated.

“Canadian Tire and the Associate Dealer have absolutely no tolerance for the kind of behaviour seen in the video. The Associate Dealer has been in touch with the customer to apologize for the incident, the employee will no longer be employed at the store, and the police have been notified,” a spokesperson said.